'There's a few murmurs' – Breakfast Club on who could take National's finance portfolio

The highly-prized role of National Party finance spokesperson is expected to be announced today, with rumours swirling after Steven Joyce said he was not offered the role. 

Chris Bishop kept his cards close to his chest when asked who could take the much-desired job.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Joyce announced his resignation from parliament yesterday, after running for the National Party leadership last week. 

The outgoing National MP says his failed run for party leader left him with few new challenges in politics.
Source: Breakfast

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Labour MP Kieran McAnulty and National's Chris Bishop were asked by host Jack Tame who they thought would be given the role of finance. 

"There's a few murmurs... It could be anyone, there's a few people that have obviously put their hand up," Mr McAnulty said. 

"I'd say whoever got Simon Bridges the most votes." 

When asked who he thought that could be, Mr McAnulty guessed Jonathan Coleman. 

"We'll have to wait an see won't we. I haven't seen the odds."

Mr Bishop kept quiet on the issue, even when Mr McAnulty suggested he could be in the running. 

