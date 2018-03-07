'There's a few murmurs' – Breakfast Club on who could take National's finance portfolio

The highly-prized role of National Party finance spokesperson is expected to be announced today, with rumours swirling after Steven Joyce said he was not offered the role.

Mr Joyce announced his resignation from parliament yesterday, after running for the National Party leadership last week.

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Labour MP Kieran McAnulty and National's Chris Bishop were asked by host Jack Tame who they thought would be given the role of finance.

"There's a few murmurs... It could be anyone, there's a few people that have obviously put their hand up," Mr McAnulty said.

"I'd say whoever got Simon Bridges the most votes."

When asked who he thought that could be, Mr McAnulty guessed Jonathan Coleman.

"We'll have to wait an see won't we. I haven't seen the odds."