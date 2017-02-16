 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


'There's beauty in simplicity' - Young Auckland photographer needs votes for the opportunity of a lifetime

It's the opportunity of a lifetime for any aspiring photographer. 

Ben Mikha has applied for an internship at the Discovery Channel - and he's got through to the final 25.
Source: Seven Sharp

South Aucklander Ben Mikha has been selected as one of the top 25 hopefuls vying for an internship with Discovery Channel. 

He was picked from a pool of 50,000 applicants and will get to travel, film and blog about his experiences in more than five new countries if he wins. 

"There's beauty in simplicity. Beauty in ordinary things," said Mr Mikha. 

He says he was inspired to travel and share his experiences by his Samoan and Iraqi parents, who travelled a lot in their younger days. 

Speaking about his first trip to India, he said: "I was so in awe with this entirely different way of living that I wanted to photograph and video my experiences to share with others, just to show them a new perspective on life." 

You can vote for him and help him get one step closer to realising his dream here

Mr Mikha needs as many votes as he can get by February 19. 

Top
