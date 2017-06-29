 

'There are two sides to this' - Kiwis divided on expensive Wellington carpark caravan stay for Lions fans

The Wellington City Council is charging Lions fans $130 a night for a campervan parking spaces in one of its carparks. 

Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.
It's a minimum three night stay and four times the normal price for that carpark. 

Viewers on TVNZ 1's Breakfast were asked if they thought it was fair. 

One person wrote: "That is a total rip-off. These people have pumped a lot of money into the New Zealand economy while they're here for this tour. To treat them like this and rip them off is just not on."

Another said: "You want these people to come back and tell people how brilliant and fair New Zealand is. Unfortunately the feedback from visitors I know tells me New Zealand is beautiful but expensive with food and accommodation."

However some saw a different view, with one person saying: "Definitely think there are two sides to this. The campervans are staying in a central city carpark, right next to the harbour and Te Papa - prime location. This would make for a very convenient enjoyable stay."

The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand
"Whilst they're there locals can't use the carpark over this period. So it's inconvenient for locals, and the revenue won't be collected for this."

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester told Fairfax said it was fairer to put the cost onto the user, rather than the ratepayer to subsidise the accommodation. 

"It's cost-neutral for ratepayers, and visitors get good access to safe accommodation," he said. 

Mr Lester said the council was spending "hundreds of thousands of dollars" on the Lions tour. 

