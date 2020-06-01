'There is racism here and something needs to be done about it', say NZ Black Lives Matter protestors

Protestors at the Black Lives Matter march in Auckland this afternoon want something done about racism and the arming of police in New Zealand.

Black Lives Matter protestors hold up signs in Auckland's Aotea Square. . Source: 1 NEWS

Thousands of people gathered at Auckland's Aotea Square today following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd last week.

Floyd died when a police officer kneeled on his neck earlier this week. Derek Chauvin has since been charged with his murder.

"We just think people need to acknowledge that there is racism problem here in New Zealand," an unnamed protestor told 1 NEWS.

She said change "needs to come from the top, it needs to be a leadership thing".

"Black lives matter" was chanted ahead of the march from Aotea Square to the US Consulate General on Customs Street.

Eleanor Hoponoa, originally from Tonga, joined protests with a member of her family in solidarity with those in the US.

"There is racism here and something needs to be done about it," she told 1 NEWS.

"Because I’m a person of colour and I wouldn’t want to go though what they have been through," she said.

Ms Hoponoa was also protesting police carrrying guns.

Black Lives Matter protesters gather at Auckland's Aotea square as a response to the killing of George Floyd. Source: 1 NEWS

"We don’t agree with police being armed," Ms Hoponoa said.

"It seems to coincide with where people of colour live and that’s really unfair."

"We don’t want what’s happening in America to happen here."

Yesterday, Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman weighed into the debate saying on Twitter that "police disproportionately use force against Māori and Pasifika people".

