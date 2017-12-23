 

'There are no words I can offer you' - Kiwis rally together for Auckland man killed in crash, raise almost $30K

Generous New Zealanders are coming together to support the family of taxi driver Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed who was killed in a car crash yesterday. 

A 20-year-old man and a passenger from the car fled the crash scene near the corner of Alex Evans St and Symonds St.

Family friend Kashif Quandri set up the Give a Little Page which has $29,741 raised as at 6.20pm today. 

A donor named Azam, who donated $500, said "A little help in this difficult time." 

Mandy Bennett said she was "sending healing thoughts". 

Another guest donor said "This sad story just broke my heart," 

"There are no words I can offer you at this time other than to say there are many people out there who will be thinking of you and who deeply care." 

The funds raised will go towards "the transportation and required paperwork needed to send the body (to India)", "to pay for the family (wife and son) to India" and "to support his wife and son's cost of living".

