 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'There was no smiling on TV' - Young Farmer of the Year winners look back as 50th anniversary marked

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The 50th anniversary of the New Zealand Young Farmer of the Year competition is set to make tonight's award special.

The latest contestants are battling it out for the top honour.
Source: 1 NEWS

Around 1000 guests will attend the awards dinner in Invercargill.

For five decades the Young Farmer of the Year contest has pitted the most hardy of Kiwis against each other in challenges ranging from concrete laying to sock darning.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, previous winners have assembled in Southland this week.

The Young Farmer of the Year competition has changed a lot in 50 years.

"Originally it was just a radio quiz. And now there's five different disciplines that they compete over three days," Terry Copeland, NZ Young Farmers chief executive told 1 NEWS.

Geoffrey Kane was the winner of the first televised edition in 1981.

"In those days, television was real serious stuff. There was no smiling on TV," he said.

Then there's 1985 winner, Malcolm Dodson.

Asked how he thinks he'd go in yesterday's events, he said: "Oh probably not too bad if I was 30 something years younger."

Winning the award is a huge deal.

"Suddenly you're someone that people seem to look up to, and suddenly 'oh you're the farmer of the year'. You're meant to know everything about everything," Mr Dodson said.

Geoffrey Kane said: "I dare say it doesn't sink in till even many years later. But it's an award that I'm still recognised for."

Not only do the farmers get some well-deserved national recognition, they also win a variety of prizes, including a tractor.

1971 winner Philip Bell said it's a pretty long time ago, but he's still got the John Deer tractor he won "and it still works".

Mr Kane noted they also won "the statutory pair of Red brand gumboots".

Related

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

2
New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

00:12
3
It took them 76 minutes, but the Warriors finally got on the board.

As it happened: Warriors humbled in hefty loss to relentless Panthers

00:18
4
Jarome Luai made his first career NRL start count.

Watch: Former Junior Kiwi embarrasses Warriors, carves five defenders on way to scoring sublime solo try

5
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright analyses what to expect.

US adds thousands of jobs despite start of potential trade war with China

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 filer, Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Japan at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

World Cup LIVE: Belgium take early lead in quarter-final clash against Brazil, France defeat Uruguay to seal semi spot

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of this year's Football World Cup quarter-finals from Russia.

00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

The two salesmen were earlier stood down over the message left on Narrelle Newdick's phone.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.