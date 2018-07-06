'There was no smiling on TV' - Young Farmer of the Year winners look back as 50th anniversary marked

The 50th anniversary of the New Zealand Young Farmer of the Year competition is set to make tonight's award special.

Around 1000 guests will attend the awards dinner in Invercargill.

For five decades the Young Farmer of the Year contest has pitted the most hardy of Kiwis against each other in challenges ranging from concrete laying to sock darning.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, previous winners have assembled in Southland this week.

The Young Farmer of the Year competition has changed a lot in 50 years.

"Originally it was just a radio quiz. And now there's five different disciplines that they compete over three days," Terry Copeland, NZ Young Farmers chief executive told 1 NEWS.

Geoffrey Kane was the winner of the first televised edition in 1981.

"In those days, television was real serious stuff. There was no smiling on TV," he said.

Then there's 1985 winner, Malcolm Dodson.

Asked how he thinks he'd go in yesterday's events, he said: "Oh probably not too bad if I was 30 something years younger."

Winning the award is a huge deal.

"Suddenly you're someone that people seem to look up to, and suddenly 'oh you're the farmer of the year'. You're meant to know everything about everything," Mr Dodson said.

Geoffrey Kane said: "I dare say it doesn't sink in till even many years later. But it's an award that I'm still recognised for."

Not only do the farmers get some well-deserved national recognition, they also win a variety of prizes, including a tractor.

1971 winner Philip Bell said it's a pretty long time ago, but he's still got the John Deer tractor he won "and it still works".