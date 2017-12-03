 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'There will be no sitting on the couch' - Shane Jones signals work-for-dole scheme

share
Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

The new Regional Economic Development Minister said out of work Kiwis could be planting trees, instead of migrant workers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Wellington

Corin Dann

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped at 4:30pm today due to toll of heat on search teams

01:10
2
The All Blacks star is helping a friend battling pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock shaves head and beard to raise $100,000 for friend battling pancreatic cancer

00:26
3
Shimron Hetmyer's fifty saw the West Indies trail by 172 runs at the end of day three in Wellington.

Gutsy Windies dig in against Black Caps bowlers, trail by 172 at end of day three

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

5

Teenage girl in serious condition after drowning incident in Hawke's Bay

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

02:23

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.

00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

'Lost valuable mementos and work' - Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 