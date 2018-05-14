 

'There is no loop hole' - boss of Tokoroa venue planning to install 30 pokie machines denies exploiting government legislation

The general manager of the Tokoroa gambling venue facing legal action from locals for its plans to install 30 pokie machines has denied they are exploiting a loop-hole in government legislation.

Pockets 8 Ball Club in South Waikato town of Tokoroa is set to install 30 pokie machines.

Pockets 8 Ball Club has raised the ire of locals in the South Waikato town of Tokoroa for obtaining a gaming license to operate 30 pokies on the basis it is merging with two other venues - The Olde Establishment, and the Putaruru District Services Memorial Club.

The owners say the merger of three clubs will actually be better for the community.
General manger of Pockets 8 Ball Club, Wendy Cook, says since the Gambling Act 2003, 13 clubs, in addition to her own, have merged and consolidated their gaming machines in one area.

"There is no loop hole," Ms Cook said.

"There has been no breach of process by the local council. The council amended its gambling venue policy, after a full public consultation process, to expressly allow clubs to merge and operate up to 30 machines."

That’s according to community group spokesman Colin Bridle who intends take legal action over the pokie machines. Breakfast
Ms Cook said the consent for her venue to merge and operate 30 pokies was given consent by council, and then reviewed by the Department of Internal Affairs and confirmed as being valid.

The GM of Pockets 8 Ball Club also claimed her business' merger would bring an overall reduction in gaming machines for the region.

"The merger is positive as it will result in a total reduction of gaming machines in the South Waikato District," Ms Cook said.

"Machine numbers will reduce by four and venue numbers will reduce by two.

"Having the machines in one centralised place allows for greater harm minimisation, as the players will be continuously supervised by specialised, trained staff."

Unfortunately for Ms Cook, many Tokoroa residents do not agree with these positive benefits, and a community group is taking legal action to stop the gaming license. 

Community group spokesman Colin Bridle says the reality is that Tokoroa is already a high deprivation community.

"Forty-nine point six per cent of the population live on less than $20,000 a year, so it's going to have a huge impact." Mr Bridle said.

"It's unfortunate and actually ridiculous that we have to take the government to court because the South Waikato District Council and Department of Internal Affairs have not stuck to the gambling act law under the 2003 act.

"In a small community with a high concentration of machines that are there already. It's increasing the harm of our community."

"We're pleading with the Minister to please stop this 30 pokie venue."

The venue will add to the 133 machines already in Tokoroa.

