'There is no justice in the world' - CTV families demand law change following decision no charges will be laid

Families of those who lost their lives in the collapse of Christchurch's CTV building are calling for a change in the law after it was revealed a legal obstacle played a role in preventing prosecution.

Police announced yesterday that nobody involved with the building design will be charged with "negligent manslaughter" due to insufficient evidence to guarantee a prosecution following a four-year investigation.

The building collapsed during the February 2011 earthquake, killing 115 people.

Despite uncovering serious structural faults with the building, police say the length of time between construction and the deaths means pressing charges is difficult.

The decision has left some who lost family in the disaster unhappy at the outcome.

"I honestly think they've got it wrong. I mean surely they've got it wrong," Julie Hibbs, who lost her mother in the tragedy, said.

"How can we have closure if there's going to be no charges laid? We got our hopes up high."

Tom Hawker is another not happy about the decision, he worked in the building and witnessed its collapse.

"I watched the building collapse in front of my eyes and saw all my colleagues die. It could have been us in that building, so disappointed in the decision."

Police say they've anguished over the decision, following the longest and most complex investigation they've ever undertaken.