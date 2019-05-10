TODAY |

There needs to be tighter rules for people wanting to adopt, SPCA says

The SPCA is calling for tighter rules for people wanting to adopt a pet.

The SPCA voluntarily do their own checks before letting people adopt, but there's currently no regulations in New Zealand for others to do so.

SPCA's chief executive Andrea Midgen told TVNZ1's Breakfast one of the regulations for pet owners should be that they de-sex the pet first.

"There should be no council that can release a dog that they’ve picked up without it being de-sexed first and this would take away a huge amount of the problem.

“What we’d really love is that if you want to be a breeder and you want to sell you need to be licensed and if you don’t have that license then every pet should be de-sexed.”

She said when some people adopt a pet they're not entirely sure what they are getting into.

“With pet adoption what we really want is people to stop and think about what they’re taking on, it’s like taking on a child, you need money, you need time and you need the environment that is going to work for that animal.”

When adopting a pet the SPCA require the family to come in to see if the pet will suit their lifestyle.

"If you get a really high energy dog that's supposed to be running around on the farm and you're living in an apartment in the city, it's probably not a great idea."

Ms Midgen said "education is key" in making sure the pet is properly looked after in the right environment.

"We’ve got our programme in the Primary and Intermediate schools, teaching our young people what it is to be a responsible pet owner.”

    SPCA’s chief executive Andrea Midgen talks to Breakfast on why the adoption or purchase of dogs should be regulated. Source: Breakfast
