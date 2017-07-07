 

'There must be professional development' - principal cautions making Te Reo Maori compulsory

An experienced Rotorua school principal has cautioned implementing Te Reo Maori as a compulsory subject in New Zealand schools if adequate training is not provided with it.

The Commission says All New Zealand schoolchildren should learn Te Reo Maori from Year One.
Source: 1 NEWS

Rotorua Girls' High School principal Ally Gibbons said the move to make Te Reo Maori compulsory in all New Zealand schools for grade one students needed to be carefully planned out.

"There must be professional development put in, proper professional development for all teachers to absolutely support it," Mrs Gibbons said.

The statement from Gibbons comes amid renewed calls for Te Reo Maori to be a compulsory school subject, following a study that found Te Reo was dying out because it was largely not being passed on between generations.

A New Zealand Council for Educational Research study found Christchurch, Taranaki and west and South Auckland kids were again using the language more often at home and in whanau places.

Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Maori, the Maori Language Commission, ordered the study and chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui says it's like seeing green shoots appear in a burnt-off landscape.

"Maori language is alive and is bursting through into new domains," he said.

To nurture further growth, the study called for Te Reo to become a core subject for year one students in 2020 with all students up to level 13 to study it as a core subject by 2037.

It also proposed greater use of Maori in public signage and incentives to create Maori language domains.

Barriers to the greater use of Te Reo included having no one to talk to, limited skill in the language, shyness or lack of confidence and the expectation by other people that English should be used instead, the study found.

"As more people pass on, learn and use Te Reo Maori in more areas of life, more initiatives for revitalisation will appear. Our green shoots will become a forest," Mr Apanui said.

New Zealand Educational Institute president Lynda Stuart backed the proposal because teachers needed time to gain enough confidence and skill to teach the language effectively.

"This proposal is a good move and a strong plan that can be implemented effectively over time as teachers are supported to increase their Te Reo proficiency," she said.

The Green Party is calling on Education Minister Nikki Kaye to release a detailed plan to build teacher capacity so that Te Reo teaching in all schools can be achieved.&nbsp;

In a statement, Green Party Maori Development spokesperson Marama Davidson said making it a core curriculum subject is achieveable.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that our first language not just survives, but thrives in Aotearoa, and introducing all children to it at school is one of the best ways to make that happen."

