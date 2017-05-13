 

'There isn't time to waste' – bleak warning over future of New Zealand's native bird population

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

New Zealand's birds are in a "desperate situation" – with almost a third in danger of becoming extinct, parliament's environment watchdog says.

The public are being asked to help, with a website set up to log records of sightings of the playful parrots.
And to save them she recommends a border tax on tourists, charging for car parking – and even amending the law to charge for access to national parks.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Jan Wright has just released a damning report into the future of the country's beloved native birds, warning "one in every three is not far off from following the moa and many others into extinction."

A number of native species are in danger of dying out, and the Environment Watchdog says DOC desperately needs more cash to deal with it.
Among those in danger are kea – the world’s only alpine parrot – the whio, and wrybill, and rowi and tokoeka kiwi.

Almost half - 48 per cent - are "in some trouble."

The main threat to New Zealand birds comes from predators like possums, rats and stoats. 

Domestic cats also kill somewhere between five and 11 million birds every year, but not all are native species. But Dr Wright identifies feral cats as "formidable" bird killers that now number in the millions. Numbers are driven by an explosion in the rabbit population, which is "worryingly high."

The Commissioner also singles out the commercial fishing industry – and long-lining practices - for criticism.
The most common casualties are shearwaters, petrels, and albatrosses.
Dr Wright's also worried about in-breeding, which weakens a species over the long term.
SEVEN RECOMMENDATIONS
The report contains seven recommendations – and it's her thoughts around greater application of "user pays" principles that are bound to be the most controversial.
Other countries charge tourists for visiting national parks and other natural attractions, she notes.
"The money New Zealand could raise by doing the same would go some way to saving our special and unique birds," she said. 
Dr Wright acknowledges that free access to the conservation estate is "deep in the psyche of many New Zealanders."
Charging for access would require the Conservation Act to be amended.
But she says money raised by entrance and parking charges could cover the provision of infrastructure and services freeing up more cash for protecting birds.
"The cost of administration and compliance is frequently raised as a criticism of user pays on the conservation estate. There must be ways of addressing this using modern technology," she says.
The Commissioner also says the Government's goal of making New Zealand predator free by 2050 is "commendable" but says it lacks a "plan of action."
"Little detail has been provided as to how we are going to get there from here."

