'There are hooks' – Experts advise on new online Lay Buy service

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Customers at some outlets can now pay just a fraction of a garment's price and pay later - but experts are warning them to be careful.
Source: 1 NEWS

Charles Blomfield - White Terraces, Rotomahana

Researchers (again) claim to have found famous Pink and White Terraces

The mother of the five-year-old boy had left him unattended as she went for a sauna at Helsinki public pool.

Video: Drowning boy goes unnoticed before other swimmers notice his plight more than a minute later

3
One of the knives used in the London Bridge attacks of Sunday June 4

London Bridge attackers used bright pink blades - tried to rent larger truck

Watch: Stationary weather balloon captures video of airliner screaming past at 750kmh

Watch: High-altitude balloon captures screaming jet airliner fly-by at 750kmh

Team Japan’s skipper said at today’s press conference that he give Team USA a helping hand after his side was eliminated by Artemis Racing.

'The intention is to go on and do more sailing' - Dean Barker to help Oracle prepare for America's Cup defence

Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

