'There goes our jetty fellas' - Intense footage shows Auckland jetty succumbing to wild weather

A jetty in East Auckland has succumbed to strong winds, heavy rain and choppy seas with large segments breaking off and floating nearby.

The North Island has been battered by wild weather and is "not completely out of the woods just yet" as the low pressure system continues to track south towards Wellington, bringing heavy rain and wind.

MetService has said this storm is the first significant system to affect the country since mid-September.

Footage taken at the Half Moon Bay Marina shows a large piece of a long jetty bobbing up and down in the water after breaking off.

"Holy s***," a man says in the video. "There goes our jetty fellas."

Northern areas are still experiencing the swirl of the system, with the main band of rain sliding through Auckland.