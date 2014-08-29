 

'There was blood everywhere' - Live chicken towed behind car in Auckland rush hour traffic

Auckland motorists have been shocked to witness a chicken being towed behind a car in rush hour traffic.

Chicken

The bird was spotted on Sunnybrae Road on the North Shore on Thursday afternoon.

"There is no way it was keeping up and there was blood everywhere. It wasn't the prettiest sight but it was still alive and moving around," commuter Michael Watton told NZME.

The driver had been travelling at about 15km/h and when he came to a stop a man went up to the his window and started yelling at him until he got out.

"I don't think the [driver] had a clue that it was there. From what I could understand from what he was saying it was probably his kid who tied it to the back of the car and then he had driven off," Mr Watton said.

The driver then untied the chicken but Mr Watton didn't know what happened to it after that.

Police say the incident was not reported to them.

