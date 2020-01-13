TODAY |

'There was a baby crying under the bus' - Witness recounts horror of Auckland accident

Jane Nixon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A witness has described the horror of seeing a mother and her baby trapped underneath an Auckland tourist bus that rolled backwards down Victoria Street in the city's CBD today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Onlookers rushed to the help on Victoria Street West as screams rang out. Source: 1 NEWS

Florence Hill told 1 NEWS she was at the Coffee Club at around 1pm on the bustling road when she noticed the Soaring Kiwi Tours bus rolling backwards towards Queen Street.

She described the shock of seeing a mother and her baby trapped under the red tourist bus which she said was not carrying passengers.

"I ran out and ran down and I guess the concrete barrier to the pedestrians put the bus to a halt.

"I went behind and the lady was trapped underneath the back of the bus.

A toddler was trapped underneath a tourist bus in the Auckland CBD Source: 1 NEWS

"We knew there was a baby somewhere, roughly about 18 months to two years old. There was a baby crying underneath the bus."

Ms Hill said the baby girl then crawled underneath the bus, emerging from the front to then be rescued by a nearby worker.

"I don't know how it happened but she ended up crawling out of the front of the bus.

"It was was a mum and daughter but the mother was trapped," she said.

"She was just in relief. She called out and one of the guys, a workman picked up the baby."

Ms Hill said she saw the driver of the bus running after it as it rolled down the hill.

"He wasn't in the bus, that's for sure," she said.

Police say three people have sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The company involved - Soaring Kiwi Tours - wouldn't comment.

Cordons are in place at the intersection where the accident occurred.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
Jane Nixon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman and toddler emerge alive after being hit by tourist bus in Auckland CBD
2
Woman indecently assaulted in crowd at Nelson's Bay Dreams
3
Another person dies of injuries from Whakaari /White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 20
4
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
5
Idea of introducing koalas in NZ after bushfires 'rings alarm bells' for conservationist
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Another person dies of injuries from Whakaari /White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 20

Concern for Hector's dolphins in Lyttelton Harbour during berth construction

Deportation of Tongan woman paralysed after surgery in Auckland justified, lawyer says
00:19

Beer truck overturns, spills contents on Sydney motorway