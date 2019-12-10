TODAY |

'Their visit turned to horror' – eleven Australians 'unaccounted for' in White Island tragedy

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is fearing for those still unaccounted for following the White Island explosions yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prime Minister Scott Morrison held this press conference on the morning of December 10. Source: Nine

At least five people are confirmed dead after the eruption at 2.11pm yesterday. Eight people are still missing, presumed dead.

Some of those visiting the island were able to be rescued by nearby boats shortly after the eruption.

Authorities today said 31 people were being treated at hospitals and three had been discharged. The injured are being treated in Wellington, Auckland, Tauranga, Waikato and Christchurch. Some are in critical conditions.

Mr Morrison, speaking to media this morning, said what should have been a joyous time for Australians on holiday in New Zealand turned to tragedy.

"Their visit turned to horror," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The death toll is expected to rise with around 24 people thought to be on the island. Source: Breakfast

Among those being treated at various hospitals throughout New Zealand, Mr Morrison said 13 were Australian nationals. There are another 11 Australians unaccounted for.

Of the five confirmed dead, it's believed three were Australian - however it is yet to be confirmed, Mr Morrison said.

"Yesterday there were 24 Australians enjoying a wonderful cruise in New Zealand, talking in those sights together, enjoying life, a peaceful time," he said.

"The news we feared would be very difficult and it is proving to be so."

The 24 Australians, aged 17 to 72, took the option of a tour to White Island - something which Mr Morrison said many Australians, including himself, have done.

"Today is a very difficult day for Australians, as well as indeed yesterday, and for our cousins across the Tasman in New Zealand," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Video posted to Twitter showed the immediate aftermath of today’s eruption. Source: Supplied

New Zealand
Australia
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Finland's new young female prime minister takes record from Jacinda Ardern
2
LIVE: Eight people still missing, presumed dead, after White Island volcanic eruption
3
Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket
4
Changing river flows near Rangitata township prompt immediate evacuation order
5
'My God' - Haunting video shows people huddled by water's edge in aftermath of White Island eruption
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:17

Thirteen people thought to have died in White Island volcanic eruption

00:41

Rescue helicopter footage shows sea stained with volcanic material after White Island eruption
03:51

Physics prof rebuts concerns about new 5G network, which will start being rolled out in NZ this month
00:33

Courageous two-year-old with mysterious disability receives $4000 gift from ASB, Seven Sharp