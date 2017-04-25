Their prayers have been answered: Much-loved Christchurch chapel opens its doors once more

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
St Andrew's College in Christchurch lost its chapel in the 2011 Earthquake and now its replacement has been completed.
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Matthew Rees actions have been hailed as a great example of true sportsmanship.
Immigration NZ allowed a recidivist sex offender from Afghanistan to stay here.
Police believe the pair suffered a fall.
One Vietnam veteran is making it his mission to get medals for the forgotten airmen of Vietnam.
David Higgins insists a May 6 bout will still go ahead despite the controversial withdrawal of Fury.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More