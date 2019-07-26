TODAY |

Theft of 10 Mazda Demios sparks warning by Hawke's Bay police to ensure vehicles secure

A spate of car thefts in Hawke's Bay over the past week has prompted police to urge the public to ensure their vehicles are secure.

Ten Mazda Demios, among other vehicles, have been stolen in the Hawke’s Bay area since July 18, Eastern District Police say.

Six youth offenders have been referred to Youth Aid over the thefts.

An 18-year-old man will appear in Hastings District Court on September 4, and a 20-year-old man will appear on August 20, on various theft and driving charges. 

Police are encouraging people to take as many measures as possible to prevent opportunistic thefts.

They say always lock your vehicle and leave windows up. 

Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle, especially not in plain sight.  

With older model cars, consider a steering wheel lock which is a great deterrent, the police say. 

Try to park your vehicle in well-lit areas if you can’t park it on your property, keep in contact with neighbours and look out for each other, the police advised.

If you see or suspect any suspicious activity, call Police straight away on 111. 

A steering wheel lock. Source: istock.com
