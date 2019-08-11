TODAY |

That's the story: Timaru's literary vending machine opens this week

More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

A vending machine with more than 80,000 short stories is open from this week in Timaru in South Canterbury.

The Timaru District Council said the short story dispenser was the first of its kind in New Zealand, and it's located at the Timaru Library.

Council spokesperson Stephen Doran said the machine printed off random short stories on request on a biodegradable piece of paper.

He said the stories were stored in cloud form, and could be updated to include stories from local authors.

Mr Doran said the machine was also moveable, and the district council planned to move it around Timaru.

The Timaru District Council said the short story dispenser was the first of its kind in New Zealand, and it&#039;s located at the Timaru Library.

"In a time where everyone is just sort of staring at their phones, it's a little bit of physical reading again. And it's something just different and when you're always sort of choosing in a very limited sort of choices in life, this [machine] can just spit out something completely random for you to enjoy," he said.

Mr Doran said the machine cost about $10,000 to import from France, and the council did not plan to buy any more.

Timaru District Libraries manager Adele Hewlett said people could choose a desired reading time: one minute, three minutes or five.

Most of the stories covered adult fiction genres such as crime, romance and suspense, she said.

"The dispenser is a simple amenity which can offer bite-sized literature in unexpected places where people generally wouldn't reach for a book," she said.

rnz.co.nz

The Timaru District Council said the short story dispenser was the first of its kind in New Zealand, and it's located at the Timaru Library. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Scott Barrett's case to be considered by SANZAR committee tonight
2
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
3
FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Miley Cyrus, left, and Liam Hemsworth attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Cyrus and Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said Saturday, Aug. 10 the pair decided a break was best while they focus on âthemselves and careers.â Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in âThe Hunger Gamesâ films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade. They married in December 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage
4
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
5
Ben Te'o
England's RWC campaign has shaky start after 'altercation' between players - report
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Search underway for missing 75-year-old fisherman in Hawke's Bay

Anglican Church hands over 160-year-old flag to Kīngitanga
02:23
Protesters at Bastion Point 40 years ago were also fighting a housing development but police say the way they operate now is very different.

Police approaching Ihumātao and Bastion Point very differently

Man charged following South Auckland shooting which left a person in critical condition