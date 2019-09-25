'That's not the first time that's happened either' - Jacinda Ardern laughs off earring malfunction

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern didn't let an earring dropping from her ear pull her off track from talking about her action against extremism online.

Mid-interview with 1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright, one of Ms Ardern's pressed-coin earrings fell to the ground.

She laughs it off and said: "That's not the first time that's happened either."

"They're lovely though," Wright can be heard saying off camera.

"Thank you, they're pressed coins," Ms Ardern said. "But obviously with very poor backings on them."

"I'll start that sentence again." And away she went.