'That's not the first time that's happened either' - Jacinda Ardern laughs off earring malfunction

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern didn't let an earring dropping from her ear pull her off track from talking about her action against extremism online.

Mid-interview with 1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright, one of Ms Ardern's pressed-coin earrings fell to the ground.

She laughs it off and said: "That's not the first time that's happened either."

"They're lovely though," Wright can be heard saying off camera.

"Thank you, they're pressed coins," Ms Ardern said. "But obviously with very poor backings on them."

"I'll start that sentence again." And away she went.

Later today she'll appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she'll hope for no further wardrobe malfunctions. 

Mid-interview with 1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright, one of the Prime Minister’s earrings falls to the ground. Source: 1 NEWS
