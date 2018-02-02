'That's a lot of power' – Nelson woman recounts scary moment ocean storm surge inundated her home

The clean up has begun for many residents of Nelson's Ruby Bay which was hit hard by the remnants of Cyclone Fehi.

Alison Parker told 1 NEWS about the moment an angry ocean breached the seawall and slammed into her Ruby Bay home around 10am yesterday.

"The water was just pouring over the seawall, when the seawall breached that pushed rocks onto my fence and took that out."

She began frantically bailing out the downstairs of her home but when the storm surge became too much was forced to retreat to safety upstairs.

"To see the size of the rocks that have moved on the sea wall, that's a lot of power," she said.

Ms Parker's house wasn't the only one damaged, with her saying that one of her neighbours homes had been left uninhabitable due to storm damage.