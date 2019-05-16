'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods

A Mount Maunganui workshop owner tracked down a group of alleged thieves and reclaimed his lost property after finding them through social media.

Ethan Bryant, owner of Cooper Tyres Mt Maunganui, posted online about the theft this morning, including CCTV images of intruders at his business stealing expensive mag wheels and scrap metal.

Within three hours, Mr Bryant had been tipped off about the location of his property, and went there himself to reclaim it, taking video of the confrontation.

In the video Mr Bryant confidently walks into the residence before demanding that the thieves carry the stolen property - sitting just outside - back to his truck.

After initially trying to deny it was them, the alleged thieves can then be heard apologising to Mr Bryant.

Police said they are aware of the video, but that no charges have been laid.