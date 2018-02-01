'That's all gone' – Nelson woman loses wedding dress, photos in storm surge

A Nelson woman has had some of her most precious personal belongings destroyed as the surge from today's storm brought the ocean flooding over the seawall, up her street and into her home.

Jo Randell says the surge occurred around 11am, causing residents to be evacuated from their Broadsea Avenue homes in Ruby Bay, near Nelson.

"It happened really quickly, the ocean started pouring down our street and into our houses."

She said the damage to her home has been significant.

"We have suffered quite a bit of damage, all of our downstairs has flooded, our two bedrooms downstairs are ruined.

"We couldn't get anything up in time as we had to get out of the house," she told 1 NEWS.

Unfortunately Ms Randell had stored all her personal belongings in storage downstairs as she rents out her house over Christmas.

"Everything we own that’s personal to us had been put downstairs, and unfortunately that's all gone, things like my wedding dress and wedding photos which you can't get back."

Another high tide tonight has residents in the Ruby Bay area on edge with one woman saying she would be staying elsewhere tonight.

Footage taken by 1 NEWS shows a lot of damage to Stafford Road, also in Ruby Bay.