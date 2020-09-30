TODAY |

'That's actually pretty good' - Marama Davidson commends Laura Daniel's cake efforts

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern and David Seymour have gone before, now it's time to reveal another political cake. 

With the election just over two weeks away, Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel has been caking her way there.

She has taken it upon herself to turn every leader currently in Parliament into their very own cake.

This evening, it's Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson's turn.

Davidson told Daniel it was "actually pretty good", and said she getting better each time. 

Watch the full Seven Sharp video above to see how it turned out.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Your Vote 2020
