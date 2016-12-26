 

'Thanks to God who let us live' - two injured in fatal Gisborne bus crash thankful they're alive

Two of the men injured in the deadly Christmas Eve Gisborne bus crash have released a statement from hospital saying they are thankful to be alive.

A bus carrying 53 people, member of a Tongan school brash band, crashed through a road barrier on Christmas Eve about 30km south of Gisborne, killing two people.

Tongan citizens Sione Taumololo, 11, and Talita Fifita, 33, died in the crash with several others going to hospital for treatment.

A fundraising campaign has started to the touring brass band does have to travel by bus again.
The Hawke's Bay District Health Board released a statement on behalf of the 18-year-old and man in his 30s, one of whom has lost his leg.

"Thanks to God who let us live, the emergency services at the crash and the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter which brought us here to hospital," the statement reads.

The 18-year-old who lost his leg because of the crash is recovering "well".

"His parents are excited he's alive."

Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.
The men said they look forward to seeing the other bus crash survivors when they are discharged from hospital.

"We are getting better each day."

Earlier today authorities reopened SH2 south of Gisborne after earlier closing it to recover the wreck of a bus, which had crashed down a steep bank killing two people.

The bus had a school brass band from Tonga on board, which was travelling to Gisborne's Wesleyan Methodist Church where they were due to perform on Christmas Day.

The band were travelling to Gisborne's Wesleyan Methodist Church when the bus crashed on Christmas Eve, leaving two people dead.
The stretch of SH2 between Gisborne and Wairoa where the crash occurred had been closed from 6am today.

Members of the band have today received their luggage at the church.

