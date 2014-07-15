 

'Thank you for bearing with us' - 2degrees offer customers free calling and texting after service faults

Mobile provider 2degrees is offering customers free calling and texting after faults with its online and mobile services have left many frustrated.

'Consumer Trusted' businesses revealed

Source: Breakfast

Citing an internal system change as the root of the problem affecting customers over the past few days, 2degrees took to Facebook to share an update and apologise to customers.

"We read your comments and appreciate your frustration, so thank you for bearing with us," the mobile company wrote.

Until 6am tomorrow, calls and texts to New Zealand and Australian landlines and mobiles are free, enabling prepaid customers to make and receive calls and text messages, despite difficulty topping up.

The company's online store, Your 2degrees and mobile App services have been unavailable for several days.

"We know you've had a really tough time trying to get a hold of us, top up and buy value packs over the past few days," said an update.

"We're sorry."

Several customers are sharing their frustration with the company on Facebook.

"I am seriously disappointed in 2degrees, you have the worst reception, the apps been down for weeks and now doesn't even work, even though I've updated it. Wish I never left Spark," wrote one angry customer.

"Been with 2degrees for sometime and have happily recommended to others, but seriously this so called upgrade is a joke and hasn't done their creditability any favours," wrote another.

Meanwhile other customers took to the comment section to defend the company believeing it's the "best" provider out of all mobile companies in New Zealand.

"They have said they are working on it, and I am sure it will be up and running in good time," wrote a customer.

The fault is not affecting the mobile and broadband network.

Updates will be posted to the 2degrees Facebook page.

