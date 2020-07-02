'Thank you Ashley' - David Clark pays tribute to Dr Bloomfield as he resigns as Health Minister

David Clark paid tribute to Dr Ashley Bloomfield as he resigned from his role as Health Minister this morning, seemingly putting any awkwardness between the two to bed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Last week during a live press conference, the Health Minister shifted the blame for the country's Covid-19 quarantine testing bungle onto Director-General of Health, Dr Bloomfield, as he watched on.

But today, as the politician resigned from his role as Health Minister, Dr Clark put any ill will to bed telling media it was "an honour" to work alongside Dr Bloomfield.

"I want to put on record again that it has been an honour to work alongside the Director General-Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. He is an exceptional public servant.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Thank you Ashley and your team for the extraordinary work you have done for our country during our most serious health crisis in a century."

When questioned by media last week on Dr Clark's comments, Dr Bloomfield said he still had a "very good" relationship with the Health Minister.

READ MORE Health Minister David Clark demoted by PM after trip to beach, mountain bike ride during lockdown

Dr Clark's resignation comes after he narrowly avoided being sacked during lockdown, after it was made public he had not been abiding by rules set in place for the whole country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she accepted Dr Clark's resignation yesterday.

READ MORE Beleaguered David Clark resigns as Minister of Health, says he was a 'distraction'

He will stay on as the Dunedin MP and will run for Labour in September's election.