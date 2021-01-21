'Thank God for this travel bubble' - High emotion as first quarantine-free flight arrives from Rarotonga

For the first time in 10 months, international arrivals at Auckland Airport have been greeted by their loved ones with hugs and kisses.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first quarantine-free flight from the Cook Islands arrived today, after taking off from Rarotonga this morning.

It's the first time since April, when the border closed and quarantine restrictions were put in place, that new arrivals have been able to greet so freely with physical contact.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were plenty of hugs and kisses to be shared as people reunited with their families after arriving on the Air New Zealand flight.

One family was reunited with their beloved children for the first time in 10 months, one boy crying out "Daddy!" as he saw his father across the gate.

Read More Cook Islands adopting NZ's contact-tracing system ahead of reciprocal travel bubble

"It's such a relief really, such a relief. It's been a year in the making," their father told 1 NEWS.

"Thank God for this travel bubble - bubble burst. I'm just stoked."

Their mum added: "It's time to go home."

Another new arrival said he was "very happy" to be heading home to Māngere, Auckland.

The one-way travel bubble means arrivals from the Cook Islands don't have the quarantine when travelling to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to official records from the World Health Organization, the Cook Islands have have not had any cases of Covid-19, and no deaths.