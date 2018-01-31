Thames mayor says Thames Coast road is 'lifeline' that must fixed permanently

The transport agency says work is progressing well on State Highway 25 following this month's king tide and strong winds.

The Thames Coast road was significantly damaged, and along Thornton Bay Beach residents say almost seven metres of roadside was washed away.

Mayor Sandra Goudie says the road is a "lifeline" and provides vital access to businesses and homeowners right across the Coromandel Peninsula.

However she's concerned the repairs may be a quick-fix and won't withstand another storm event.

"We need a lifeline that's resilient, so we need it done once, done right", she says.

But NZTA says it's confident in the work being carried out.

Parekawhia McLean, NZTA's regional relationships Central North Island director, says it's working with the local community to future-proof the road.

"The works that we are doing now are certainly immediate repair works," she says.

Over the next month NZTA will focus on repairing 10 kilometres of sea protection wall between Thames and Mania.

Last week the agency's engineers opened the road to southbound trucks, but a five tonne restriction remains in place for those travelling north.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of March and will cost $4.4 million.