Thames-Coromandel fire ban extended until further notice as very dry conditions remain

The total fire ban imposed by the Thames-Coromandel District Council before Christmas has been extended until further notice.

A large scrub fire near Whitianga last week destroyed a sustainable community and six houses and forced the evacuation of more than two dozen people.

Rural Fire Authorities say they are extending the total fire ban until further notice in the interests of public safety and due to the "very dry" conditions prevailing at this time with no significant rain forecast in the foreseeable future.

The fire ban covers all lands within the Thames-Coromandel & Hauraki District Council areas including Department of Conservation lands and the forest areas owned by Ernslaw One, Matariki Forests and CFG NZ Company Ltd.

The fire ban includes land clearing fires, rubbish fires, beach fires, domestic fireworks, sky lanterns, braziers, open top non-type approved incinerators, traditional cooking and hangi fires.

The ban does not include gas fuelled cookers or gas fuelled BBQs in a public place or on private land providing weather conditions are favourable, they are operated by an adult and are used in a safe, considerate manner.

Meanwhile, a helicopter flight using a thermal imaging camera has identified 21 hotspots in the fire-ravaged area south of Whitianga.

A fire crew is on site working to put out the hotspots.