Thames Coast Road rebuild underway after storm but restrictions continue

The Thames Coast Road is being built and future-proofed to protect against storms.

Monster waves caused much of the damage, with one Coromandel settlement left isolated by extensive damage to the state highway.
The Coast Road, State Highway 25, was badly damaged during the early January storm. It was closed for days after multiple slips, rock falls and dangerous conditions.

A king tide caused waves to rip up the road and the township of Manaia was cut off.

Yesterday, NZ Transport Agency said the repair of the Coast Road was in full swing, with repair work progressing well.

People should still expect stop/go control and speed restrictions, however.

To protect it for the future, 1700 tonnes of rock are being brought in by heavy vehicles to combat erosion and another king tide expected at the start of February.

NZTA say vehicles of more than five tonnes are not permitted on SH25 between Te Puru and Manaia, to avoid further damage to vulnerable sections of the road.

These vehicles can take the alternative route via SH25A from Kopu and SH25 on the eastern side of the Coromandel.

It’s the second time in less than a year the residents have been forced to deal with flooding.
Residents put their concerns to the Minister, Kris Faafoi, today when he paid them a visit.
