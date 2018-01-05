 

Thames Coast Road closed following 'significant' damage from severe North Island weather

Convoys are being organised for residents of coastal communities north of the Coromandel town of Thames as the storm-damaged road to them is likely to remain closed.

Thames Coast Rd in Ngarimu Bay has been torn to pieces in the massive storm lashing the North Island.
Heavy rain and king tides during the past two days caused significant damage to the Thames Coast Road, which State Highway 25.

"In many places seawalls have been damaged and whole sections of the road have been washed away," says NZ Transport Agency system manager Karen Boyt.

Other parts of the road have been lifted up.

SH25 is closed between Tararu, immediately north of Thames, and Manaia.

It's not expected to open on Saturday but social media will be used to advise residents when one lane can be opened.

NZ Transport Agency contractors have set up a pilot vehicle convoy for residents only, which will run from Tararu through to Te Puru.

At least 500 people have been affected by flood waters in and around Kaiaua.
Through traffic will not be permitted.

All other state highways and council roads around the Coromandel Peninsula are open.

Civil Defence officials, soldiers and the Red Cross are visiting Coromandel communities to see what they need.

"Recovery will take some time and we are asking people to please be patient," said Civil Defence controller Garry Towler.

