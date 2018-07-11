 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

share

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue of 12 young footballers and their coach shows the best of humankind.

I want you to remember the name Saman Gunan.

Saman Gunan died while taking oxygen tanks into the caves in Chiang Rai where 12 boys and their football coach were trapped.

Saman Gunan died while taking oxygen tanks into the caves in Chiang Rai where 12 boys and their football coach were trapped.

Source: The North Face.

He was 38, a former Thai Navy SEAL. When he heard about the plight of a group of young footballers and their coach, trapped in a cave and facing seemingly insurmountable odds, he didn’t hesitate. He volunteered. 

On Friday, Gunan lost his life during what would eventually become one of the most compelling, elating, rescue stories in modern times. 

His would be the only life claimed by the Tham Luang caves. 

He is a hero. 

After Gunan’s death - he ran out of oxygen on his way back from placing air tanks along the cave’s escape route - Thailand’s Navy SEALs said his sacrifice wouldn’t be in vain. 

A team of international divers and SEALs continued the work, eventually rescuing the entire team over three precarious days. 

Four Thai Navy SEALs came out safely after being underground for days helping rescue 12 young footballers and their coach.

Four Thai Navy SEALs came out safely after being underground for days helping rescue 12 young footballers and their coach from caves in Chiang Rai.

Source: Facebook/Thai Navy SEALs

For some it meant days of hours-long journeys. They had to navigate murky, cold waters, narrow passageways you could barely squeeze a person through. 

Some had the pressure of towing young boys behind them - many of whom couldn’t even swim. 

Others stayed deep in the underground cave, keeping the boys company and helping treat them. 

All knew time was of the essence, and that the rainy season could strike a cruel blow any day. 

They are heroes too. 

Then there are those who won’t get the same plaudits, but went out of their way to help in any way they could. 

The volunteers who worked in all sorts of capacities to support the rescue effort - cooking, translating, clearing trash. 

The local shop owners who offered up power to keep the media’s equipment going. 

1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs from Chiang Rai, Thailand, following the successful completion of the rescue.
Source: Breakfast

All compelled by the story of the Wild Boars: Lost deep underground, found alive against the odds, feared trapped for months, remarkably rescued in a two-and-a-half week ordeal. 

It sounds like the stuff of Hollywood - film producers are apparently already poking around. 

But this is one of those times when the true story is more compelling than any movie dramatisation could hope to be. 

“We don’t know if this is a miracle, science or what,” the Thai SEALs posted on Facebook, in the hours after the last of the group made it out. 

I’d submit another option. That it’s the best of the human spirit: endurance, compassion, selflessness, bravery, that means we can now celebrate this mission being completed. 

And as the world celebrates the improbable, heart-warming, captivating rescue of the Wild Boars, it should never forget the heroes who made it possible. 

Related

Kimberlee Downs

Asia

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital
00:38
The rescue mission which spanned days was a success after everyone was rescued.

Thai cave rescue: Watch celebrations erupt as news hits that final boys trapped underground have emerged safely
Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

'We are not sure if this is a miracle' - Success! Entire Wild Boars soccer team rescued from Thai cave underwater prison
00:16
Acting Governor Narongsak Ostanakorn thanked the Thai people and the government their support.

'No one thought we’d make it but we did' – Head of Thai cave rescue operation expresses national pride

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

As it happened: Heroic effort sees all 12 boys and their football coach safely rescued from treacherous Thailand cave

2
Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

'We are not sure if this is a miracle' - Success! Entire Wild Boars soccer team rescued from Thai cave underwater prison

3
CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

00:20
4
Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

5
France celebrate after reaching the Football World Cup final

France book spot in Football World Cup final with clinical win against Belgium

05:04
1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

Saman Gunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL, was volunteering his time to help rescue the boys.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

A senior health official has given an update into the condition on the eight boys who've emerged from the underground over the last few days.


00:14
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

00:16
Acting Governor Narongsak Ostanakorn thanked the Thai people and the government their support.

'No one thought we’d make it but we did' – Head of Thai cave rescue operation expresses national pride

Narongsak Osatanakorn is the acting Governor of the Chiang Rai province and the public face of the rescue.