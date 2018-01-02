Tests show no sign of sewage contamination in stormwater at Takapuna Beach

Auckland's water supply operator, Watercare, says tests of stormwater at Takapua Beach have not shown signs of sewage contamination.

Takapuna Beach. Source: istock.com

There's a "high risk" water quality alert for the North Shore beach on Auckland Council's Safe Swim website. It reads: "Elevated health risk due to poor water quality, temporaray no-swim warning in effect".

A spokesperson for Watercare has told 1 NEWS the flow of water at the beach yesterday was not a wastewater overflow.

He said following a heavy downpour of rain, foamy water flowed from the stormwater outfall, which is not part of Watercare's network.

Tests of this water did not show signs of sewage contamination, the spokesperson said.