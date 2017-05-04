Tests on a second suspected myrtle rust outbreak inconclusive

Tests on a second suspected myrtle rust outbreak in Northland have proved inconclusive.

Ministry for Primary Industries biosecurity officials are working to contain an outbreak of the destructive fungus after it was discovered in a Kerikeri plant nursery last Thursday.

Biosecurity staff have mounted an intensive search for other signs of the disease within a 500 metre radius of the initial discovery.

Plants from a second nursery about seven kilometres away have been tested amid fears spores carrying the disease had spread.

Today's inconclusive tests have not allayed official concerns.

MPI say new samples will be taken from the scene of the second suspected outbreak and re-tested.