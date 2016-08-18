 

Tests indicate E coli present in Lower Hutt water supply

Chlorine has been added to Lower Hutt's water supply after a reservoir in the area tested positive for E coli.

But officials believe testing which showed E-coli contamination in a water tanker may be a false alarm.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Hutt City Council says it started chlorinating the water supply for 76,000 Lower Hutt residents yesterday after a routine test from the Naenae reserve came back positive for E coli.

The council said while E coli was an indicator, it had not yet been confirmed whether the water was actually contaminated, and Wellington Water staff were adding the chlorine in as a precaution.

The results of whether the water is contaminated will be available tonight.

The council said water from taps was safe to drink and did not need to be boiled, although residents may notice a slight taste.

Routine tests often came back positive for E coli, and chlorine was always added until it could be confirmed there was no risk, it said.

The public wells at Buick Street in Petone, and Dowse Square in Lower Hutt remain unchlorinated.

Water in Wainuiomata, Stokes Valley and Manor Park is already chlorinated.

The test comes just days after Napier's water tested positive for E coli. It's also added chlorine to the water as a precaution.

