Tests confirm gastro outbreak in Reefton

1 NEWS

Reefton locals are being warned to stay vigilant after a gastro outbreak rocked the small West Coast town.

A nasty bug has got into the Havelock North water supply and it has affected six schools, including two boarding schools.

Source: 1 NEWS

The past week has shown a rise in the Reefton community of people experiencing diarrhoea and vomiting and now the viral outbreak is confirmed. 

Gastroenteritis is often spread through contaminated water or food.

People who are feeling unwell are also being urged to stay away from any public meetings, health facilities aged residential care facilities, and wait at least 48 hours after recovery before returning to work. 


