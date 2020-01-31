TODAY |

Testing for suspected coronavirus in New Zealand comes back negative

The Ministry of Health has confirmed New Zealand's first supsected case of coronavirus was not the virus, after tests came back negative.

Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement in a update from Wellington this afternoon.

"It is important that we remain vigilant as we still expect we will get a case at some point," said Mr Bloomfield.

A person in Auckland was tested yesterday due to fears they were infected, however the results have come back negative for the virus.

Mr Bloomfield acknowledged the "stringent measures" being taken by the US at the border. 

"We'll be reconsidering if we need to add in any additional border measures."

Currently New Zealand's border control measures including health staff at the airport meeting every flight from China and asking people if they have any symptoms.

