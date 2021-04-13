TODAY |

Testing station in Auckland suburb where Covid-19 case visited wants bigger turnout

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Auckland testing station in the suburb where a person with Covid-19 visited is urging more people to come along for a test.

It has been slow going at the Mt Roskill pop up site. Source: 1 NEWS

"I’d like to see a lot more come out and make an attempt”, said Doug Healey from Whanau Ora, the community clinic running the station at the Mt Roskill War Memorial this week.

It’s been set up after a security guard working at the Grand Millennium hotel MIQ facility, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, visited a number of locations in the area before their positive test for the virus.

On Sunday a close contact of the security guard was confirmed as having Covid-19.

Both of these cases have been genomically linked to a cleaner from the hotel who has the virus.

Two bakeries, phone repair shop in locations of interest for Covid-positive Auckland border worker

It was slow going at the pop up site this morning, with no more than four cars queued up in their first hour open, but Healey is hopeful numbers will pick up.

“I think it’s good the community come out and get tested, that’s first and foremost the best approach to get on top of things”.

The site will be open until Friday and Healey said there’s “plenty of stock on hand, plenty of team on hand”.

“We’re good to go”, he said.

“This area covers so many communities,” Healey said, “it’s almost a central location for a lot of movement, and not only that, there’s people that work in this area that don’t live in this area so there’s a lot of transition going on.”

His message to anyone who has been in Mt Roskill is, “If anyone has any symptoms of any kind, flu season is coming as well, come down and get tested just to be safe; safe for the community, safe for your family”.

The Ministry of Health says 3,330 tests were processed on Monday. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,378 tests processed.

New Zealand
Laura James
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
