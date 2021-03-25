Testing sites in Wellington: what you need to know

As testing for Covid-19 in Wellington continues, health authorities have ramped up testing sites to keep up with demand.

Source: 1 NEWS

Following the release of locations of interest, the Ministry of Health says testing in the capital has been "steady".

Yesterday there were 2,345 tests processed in the Greater Wellington region. That number is lower than the day before due to a large number of people already having had their day 5 tests.

The ministry is urging only symptomatic people to get tested and to ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and how to book a test.

Additional testing stations are being provided today in the Wellington region.

The list of testing stations, and their hours, is provided below:



· Wellington Central, 196-200 Taranaki Street. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow

· Te Papa pop-up, 55 Cable Street. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 9am tomorrow

· Wellington Regional Hospital, 17 Mein Street. Open until 5 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow

· Haitaitai Park pop-up, Ruahine Street. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 10am tomorrow

· Johnsonville Medical Centre, 24 Moorefield Road. Open until 5pm and will reopen at 9.30am tomorrow

· Cannons Creek, 178 Bedford Street, Porirua. Open until 5 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow

· Lower Hutt pop-up, Riverbank carpark. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 9am tomorrow

· Kapiti, Coastlands Shopping Centre. Open 5 this evening and will reopen at 12.30pm tomorrow. Bookings essential

· Wairarapa, located at various medical centres. Open standard business hours, and after-hour testing is provided at Masterton Medical Centre, 4 Colombo Road



QR codes are available for the public to scan inside the testing tents and a reminder to people to scan in when at testing sites.



Most people arriving at pop up testing centres travel by car and stay in their car during the testing process wearing masks. Those on foot should follow strict clinical protocols, maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, the ministry says.

