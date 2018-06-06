Testing of meth contaminated houses will be based on 'science' and 'evidence', says Jacinda Ardern

The public want to see the Government dealing with the fallout from the unnecessary and expensive cleaning of methamphetamine "contaminated" home around the country by "fixing it and getting on with it".

That's according to the Prime Minister who said today the Government want get back to a "sensible position" on meth testing standards in homes.

Jacinda Ardern said she thought Minister for Housing Phil Twyford had taken on board the responsibility for what had happened, "certainly for Housing New Zealand's role".

"Minister Twyford, as soon as he came in, worked on fixing this, he's acknowledged mistakes were made and he's given that broad apology on behalf of the last Government, but also saying that we will do what we can to fix this wrong."

It comes after a new report found no evidence that third-hand exposure to methamphetamine causes adverse health effects, after Housing New Zealand (HNZ) alone over the last four years spent $100 million on testing and decontamination, according to Minister Twyford.

Ms Ardern said the public want the Government to take charge of the issue.

"When the public, particularly landlords or tenants, look at this issue, they won't necessarily distinguish who was Government of the day," she said.

"What people want to see from us is that we're fixing it and getting on with it."

"One of the problems we had was departments were relying on advice that existed that was really untested and, it's fair to say, I think took some of those standards too far. We're now in the position of trying to wind that back, to getting back to a sensible position on this issue based on science and based on evidence."