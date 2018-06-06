 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Testing of meth contaminated houses will be based on 'science' and 'evidence', says Jacinda Ardern

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The public want to see the Government dealing with the fallout from the unnecessary and expensive cleaning of methamphetamine "contaminated" home around the country by "fixing it and getting on with it".

That's according to the Prime Minister who said today the Government want get back to a "sensible position" on meth testing standards in homes. 

The PM’s statement comes after it’s been found millions of dollars has been wasted on unnecessary clean-ups.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern said she thought Minister for Housing Phil Twyford had taken on board the responsibility for what had happened, "certainly for Housing New Zealand's role".

"Minister Twyford, as soon as he came in, worked on fixing this, he's acknowledged mistakes were made and he's given that broad apology on behalf of the last Government, but also saying that we will do what we can to fix this wrong."

It comes after a new report found no evidence that third-hand exposure to methamphetamine causes adverse health effects, after Housing New Zealand (HNZ) alone over the last four years spent $100 million on testing and decontamination, according to Minister Twyford.

Ms Ardern said the public want the Government to take charge of the issue.

"When the public, particularly landlords or tenants, look at this issue, they won't necessarily distinguish who was Government of the day," she said.

"What people want to see from us is that we're fixing it and getting on with it."

"One of the problems we had was departments were relying on advice that existed that was really untested and, it's fair to say, I think took some of those standards too far. We're now in the position of trying to wind that back, to getting back to a sensible position on this issue based on science and based on evidence."

She said Housing New Zealand had been relying on information the Ministry of Health had provided but said it was "misinterpreted and "taken too far". 

Related

Politics

Property

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2

Missing Blenheim schoolgirl found safe and well at friend's house

3
In the North Island snow and ice forced the closure of the Desert Road.

Desert Road snow sparks call to delay non-urgent travel

02:11
4
This follows a day of tears and high emotions as affected residents told their stories.

Tauranga City Council to compensate homeowners by purchasing properties in failed Bella Vista development

00:41
5
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

00:45
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay that led to family being airlifted off rooftop

A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

04:01
Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her two-year-old daughter.

Watch: Emotional mum says two-year-old daughter ‘wakes most nights crying’ after being forced out of failed Tauranga housing development Bella Vista

Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her girl.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

While a heavily-pregnant PM continues with her daily business, a slip of the tongue by the country's "First Bloke" has provided a window into the nation's nerves.

'We did not ask for this' - Emotional Tauranga residents from failed housing development ask council for full market value payout

The Tauranga Council signed-off the Bella Vista development despite major construction defects.

The recent arrival is the latest gang banned from wearing or displaying insignia and patches in government buildings.

Senior member of Comanchero biker gang charged over $6 million Auckland Airport meth bust

The man had been on the run since March.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 