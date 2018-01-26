'It will be testing' – lifeguards on edge as thousands expected to flock to the beach

Source:
Lifeguards are already exhausted from record high temperatures and huge numbers across beaches but they are preparing themselves for a busy anniversary weekend in Auckland.
Numbers at beaches in Auckland this summer have reached over 30,000 in some places, meaning a 170 per cent increase in surf life saving rescues.
The west coast beaches have been the busiest and lifeguards are warning people to keep that in mind when heading for coastal long weekend destinations.
So far this summer season there has been ten preventable drownings, last year there was only nine.
