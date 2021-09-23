Testing confirms Covid hasn’t spread in Waikato's upper Hauraki — Bloomfield

An announcement about whether upper Hauraki can move down from its bespoke Alert Level 3 arrangement is expected on Friday, and health officials are confident Covid-19 hasn’t spread in Waikato.

“The only positive tests we’ve had in that rohe are from those in that single household in Whakatīwai,” the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Thursday.

The region was put on high alert on Monday after a remand prisoner and three of his household contacts tested positive for Covid-19.

Tests undertaken at Mangatangi School, where two students connected to the remand prisoner had tested Covid-positive, have come back negative.

Bloomfield said only one test result from the school was still outstanding.

More than 1700 tests in the Waikato region have also been collected, and all are negative for the virus.

“There is no evidence of any spread beyond the household there, and we have reassurance from a significant level of testing in the region as well as wastewater testing,” Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield has also lifted the Section 70 notice for people outside of upper Hauraki.

Previously, the notice covered people who, at any time between September 8 and 20, visited a household or worked indoors in the northern Hauraki area.

