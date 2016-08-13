Test results clear for Waimarama but boil water notice still in place

Preliminary test results of water from six sites across Waimarama have come back clear for E. coli, but the boil water notice remains in force.

Source: 1 NEWS

Further test results are expected over the coming days.

"We will not change the status until we are completely sure the water is safe to drink," Hastings District Council asset manager Craig Thew said.

The coastal Hawke's Bay town was put on a boil water notice yesterday after test results showed low levels of E. coli.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has so far had no reports of illness related to the Waimarama water supply.