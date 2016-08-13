 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Test results clear for Waimarama but boil water notice still in place

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Preliminary test results of water from six sites across Waimarama have come back clear for E. coli, but the boil water notice remains in force. 

A nasty bug has got into the Havelock North water supply and it has affected six schools, including two boarding schools.

Source: 1 NEWS

Further test results are expected over the coming days. 

"We will not change the status until we are completely sure the water is safe to drink," Hastings District Council asset manager Craig Thew said. 

The coastal Hawke's Bay town was put on a boil water notice yesterday after test results showed low levels of E. coli. 

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has so far had no reports of illness related to the Waimarama water supply.

Hastings District Council has distributed water to water users who supply the public and sites where large groups of people are staying, including the marae.

Related

Hawke's Bay

Health

But officials believe testing which showed E-coli contamination in a water tanker may be a false alarm.

Waimarama residents told to boil water after E coli found in public supply

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
South African batsman Hashim Amla. International Twenty20 Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 17 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps v South Africa ODI set to start 5.15pm

00:18
2
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

3
Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves in Palmerston North

Stunning 'breaking waves' clouds cause a stir in Palmerston North

00:10
4
The 32-year-old has reportedly been charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Watch: Man throws brutal punch towards Aussie policeman, knocking him to the ground

5
Area of helicopter crash in central North Island

Man in serious condition after helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves in Palmerston North

Stunning 'breaking waves' clouds cause a stir in Palmerston North

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett said the formation were called Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves.

01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Wife of fallen Port Hills fire fighting pilot 'overwhelmed' with over $210k raised on Givealittle

Steve Askin, a decorated war hero, leaves behind a wife and two young children.


00:40
Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".

'I won't let them get away with it' – Trump goes after media at rally

Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".


Area of helicopter crash in central North Island

Man in serious condition after helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

The pilot was the only person on board.


Man left with serious injuries after stabbing on Kapati Coast

The man is in hospital and his injuries are said to not be life-threatening.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ