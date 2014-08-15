Tertiary institute has registration cancelled by NZQA over 'poor quality education'

Linguis International Institute, a private tertiary institute in Auckland in Christchurch, has had its registration cancelled by The New Zealand Qualifications Authority.

This comes after enrolments were put on hold while the institution was being investigated.

"NZQA has identified serious concerns at Linguis in relation to educational performance and compliance with NZQA rules. As a result, NZQA has cancelled the registration of Linguis as a PTE ( private training establishment)," said NZQA's deputy chief executive, quality assurance, Dr Grant Klinkum in a statement

Dr Klinkum said NZQA takes extremely seriously its role in ensuring quality education is delivered to students and that New Zealand qualifications are robust, credible, and internationally recognised.

"NZQA will not tolerate poor quality education provision. Where providers are not meeting the standards we expect of them, we take action to ensure system integrity."

Radio New Zealand reports the authority's most recent audit of Linguis, dated November last year, was based on NZQA visits to the institute in 2015 and described problems with marking, students' poor English-language skills and widespread evidence of high rates of plagiarism.

Linguis offered education and training in English Studies, National Diploma in Business (Level 5 and 6) and Diploma in Business (Level 7), with a total of 81 students across two campuses in Auckland and Christchurch.