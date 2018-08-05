Terrorist made donation to 'prominent member of the far right' who toured NZ

The terrorist who carried out the March 15 mosque attack in Christchurch made a donation to Canadian Stefan Molyneux — a figure who caused controversy in New Zealand during a speaking tour in 2018.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the attacks that left 51 people dead was released today, spurring a suite of changes to New Zealand law and apologies from the Prime Minister and top official of failings.

The report outlined the terrorist's movements and interactions in the lead up to the attack to determine whether there was any preventative action that could have been taken. It found he was a "lone actor and no one else was involved in the planning, preparation or execution of the terrorist attack".

"We are satisfied that by the time the individual arrived in New Zealand in August 2017 he intended to commit a terrorist attack. This was the primary focus of his life in New Zealand," the report said.

The inquiry looked into the timing of his mobilisation to violence. In that section, it stated two donations to 'right-wing organisations' that were made by the terrorist in January 2017.

One of those was to Canadian Stefan Molyneux's podcast, with the report describing him as a prominent member of the far right.

A $146 donation was made on January 15.

Molyneux was banned from YouTube in June for violating hate speech policies. It came six months after he was mocked online after complaining of lack of employment opportunities and asking viewers for donations, Newshub reported.

In 2018, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff refused Molyneux and fellow alt-right Canadian speaker Lauren Southern access to a council-owned venue for their New Zealand tour. A second venue was also cancelled.