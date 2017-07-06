 

'This is a terrible thing that's happened to them' - calls for compensation for men convicted of homosexual acts

A gay rights campaigner is calling for financial compensation for men who were convicted of homosexual acts before the law was changed in the late 1980s.

The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts, but some say that's not enough.
Bill Logan says a government apology today for these convictions is a "very significant step" but "a lot more" should be done.

"Thirty years ago there was a change in the law, but a lot of people were hurt along the way. Hurt very badly and lives damaged along the way."

It's believed around 400 men were convicted of 'homosexual acts' before the 1961 Crimes Act which outlawed male sex was changed and sexual contact between men was decriminalised.

Last year, 1 NEWS revealed that men would get the right to apply for a pardon under a proposed new law which will expunge historic convictions.

The offenses which could be wiped include indecency between males, sodomy and keeping places of resort for homosexual acts.

Justice Minister Amy Adams will deliver an apology in Parliament ahead of the first reading of the bill.

Speaking to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme this morning, Mr Logan says the apology should have been made earlier and more done for those men convicted prior to 1986.

"Anything is simply a symbol but a bigger symbol would be actually a bit of money.

"Think about how much money people like this have lost through the law that punished them for something that was no harm of theirs.

"Think what they have lost in terms of job opportunities, what they've lost in terms of a diminished life.

"This is a terrible thing that's happened to them and it would be such a small mark of respect to give them a bit of compensation for that."

