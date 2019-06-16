Terms of reference released for review into Oranga Tamariki newborn uplift case

The terms of reference have been released for the review into a controversial case involving social workers in Hawke's Bay who attempted to uplift a newborn.

The Oranga Tamariki–Ministry for Children review will be led by a chief social worker from Oranga Tamariki. The review leader will be appointed by Ngāti Kahungunu. The Children's Commissioner will also have input.

Minister for Children Tracey Martin said she met with Ngāti Kahungunu "to listen to their concerns and to consider a pathway to do better, not just for Māori children, but for all children".

An inquiry into the processes undertaken by Oranga Tamariki was launched last week, after a Newsroom documentary that showed social workers attempting to uplift the baby.

The objectives of the review are to understand what occurred "from the perspective of the mother, father, whānau, Oranga Tamariki staff, iwi and other professionals", and to identify "what can be learned".

It is set to be completed by the end of July. It will only cover between February 12 to May 9 this year.