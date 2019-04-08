TODAY |

Terminally ill petitioner for national cancer care agency 'seeing eye-to-eye' with minister

More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics

A terminally-ill Southland father and the health minister have found common ground on cancer care reform.

Blair Vining, a 38-year-old father of two, met with Health Minister David Clark in Dunedin on Monday.

Mr Vining was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer late last year and had to seek life-lengthening treatment through the private sector, he is now living his life in three-month blocks.

He is responsible for the country's largest ever cancer petition - garnering 142,789 signatures so far - calling for a national cancer agency to ensure consistency of care.

Mr Vining said he was confident the country would be better off because of the groundswell of support for the petition, and Mr Clark gave him the right signals when it came to reform.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By 2040, the number of people affected by cancer will double, Dr Chris Jackson told Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

"We had a really good chat about the things that we agreed on and what he's trying to do and what we're trying to do," Mr Vining said.

"There's some things there that we are on the same line on and there's other things we'd like to see him throw in there as well. But going forward I think we're in a lot better place than we were when we started this petition - which is good.

"Hopefully, we can have a system in place that will hold everyone accountable that doesn't stick to the targets that are set up and it will be really good to see that happen because it hasn't happened for the last 20 years and that's why we've ended up in this mess."

Earlier this week, the health minister gave his strongest indication yet that a national cancer agency was not on the government's agenda telling Nine to Noon: "When I was in opposition and the Labour Party had a policy of a cancer agency - if we look right back - that was born out of a deep concern for the state the Ministry of Health was in because there was a lack of confidence that it could deliver strategic direction and strong oversight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Blair is in a hurry to tick off projects on his list because time is short. Source: 1 NEWS

"Actually, since I've been the Minister of Health, the ministry is in a rebuilding phase and really is stepping up and delivering on leadership, on relating better to the system, building on the expertise that's in the system."

Mr Vining said Mr Clark would not confirm a national cancer agency was on the government's agenda during their meeting, but he did not rule it out either.

In 2017, the Labour Party campaigned on the establishment of a national cancer agency and $20 million to get it going.

Mr Vining said his conversation with the minister had left him comforted that "going forward we are seeing eye-to-eye".

He would travel to Wellington in the coming weeks to present his petition to the health select committee.

He lauded the work of those that supported him in getting it together.

"A big massive thank you to everyone that's jumped on board and made it what it is," Mr Vining said.

In his immediate future was "a bit of rest", he said.

"We've had a pretty big few months so I think it's time to relax and spend some time with the family and we might jump in the Falcon and go for a roadie."

rnz.co.nz

Your playlist will load after this ad

Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A LEGO sculpture at the Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney.
Official LEGO store confirmed for Auckland, will include Kiwi icon brick models
2
Labour MP, Tamati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith have welcomed the birth of their baby boy today.
Labour MP Tamati Coffey and partner welcome arrival of baby boy
3
Father and daughters 'hungry and a bit cold', returned home after spending night lost in cold Wellington bush
4
Actor Rip Torn, star of Men in Black and Air NZ safety video, dies aged 88
5
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers
Latest suicide data shows highest rate among males and Māori
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged with murder over death of 10-month-old baby in Hokitika
00:58
Around 12 pairs of Korora call Caroline Bay home, and there are concerns humans are getting too close and becoming disruptive.

Timaru Council want funding to help protect the world's smallest penguin
Census is back

Nelson man fined $300 for failing to fill out census forms
A LEGO sculpture at the Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney.

Official LEGO store confirmed for Auckland, will include Kiwi icon brick models